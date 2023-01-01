A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Over 1 million workers hit French streets against Macron's pension reform

Disruptions in schools, transportation, more

Published January 20, 2023 at 5:19pm
Published January 20, 2023 at 5:19pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – President Macron's retirement and pension reform program has unleashed the expected mass demonstrations, strikes, and likely soon to be riots on the streets of France. 

The much anticipated reform bill headed through parliament will see the official retirement age rise by two years, from the age of 62 to 64. And just like that, it's popping off ... as French authorities brace for more chaos in the coming weeks. Previously, the unions promised the "mother of all battles."

As a result, public transport has seen significant disruptions in service, while many schools are already closed, amid some 200+ well-attended protests all across France on Thursday.

