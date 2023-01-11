11 U.S. cities among 50 most dangerous in world, all share 1 factor

There are 11 American cities listed among the world's 50 most dangerous, according to the 2023 rankings from Numbeo, and they have one common factor.

They all are run by Democrat administrations.

The Crime Index 2023 lists Baltimore at No. 15, Memphis at No. 18, and Detroit at No. 19. Two more, No. 23 Albuquerque and No. 27 St. Louis, are among the top 30 worst.

Just the News reported, "Brandon Scott, just 38 years of age, is the mayor of Baltimore. Jim Strickland Jr., an attorney and politician, is the 64th and current mayor of Memphis, where the Memphis police department has just announced plans to permanently deactivate the unit that five of the officers involved in the vicious beating of Tyre Nichols belonged to. Mike Duggan, meanwhile, is currently serving as the mayor of Detroit."

In Albuquerque, Tim Keller, 45, is mayor and in St. Louis, Tishaura Oneda Jones is mayor.

"Tracking back for a wider view yields a still grimmer perspective for Democrats, as another six Democrat-run cities rank among the world's 50 most dangerous: New Orleans (#35), Oakland (#38), Milwaukee (#40), Chicago (#43), Philadelphia (#46), and Houston (#50). Again, all of these cities are run by Democrats," Just the News confirmed.

The cities are given both a Crime Index and a Safety Index in the chart, with Crime scores lower than 20 considered excellent. Safety scores higher than 80 are considered good.

The American cities don't even come close. Baltimore has a Crime score of 75.5 and a Safety score of 24.5 – right there along with Rosario, Argentina.

The report pointed out that last year the city reported robberies jumping 300% at convenience stores alone.

In Memphis, there were 4,501 crimes reported in just the city's downtown, and in Detroit, on New Year's Day alone, six people were shot with five of them dead. More than 200 police officers fled the department last year.

Just the News said, "Democrats have often been labeled 'soft on crime' by their opponents. The latest Numbeo report will do little to stem such denunciations."

