A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health Wire World
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

14-year-old athlete dies suddenly at home day after training with teammates

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published January 29, 2023 at 7:51pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

A 14-year-old Spanish soccer player has died, with no word revealed about the cause of her death.

Estrella Martín Rasco was a member of the Andalusian under-15 team, according to a Google Translate version of a report on the Spanish-language site canalsur.es. She was a part of the soccer team Sporting Club de Huelva.

On Tuesday, she practiced with her team as normal, the site reported.

TRENDING: 'Bullsh**': Biden's new border policy using 'loophole' to fastrack migrants in

The site said that when her parents went to awaken her the next day, she was dead.

“Sporting Club de Huelva deeply regrets to announce the death this morning of our player Estrella Martín Rasco in her native Ayamonte,” the club said in a statement,  according to EuroweeklyNews.

Will the mainstream media ever acknowledge young healthy people are suddenly dropping dead in record numbers?

“A member of our youth ranks, the player, a cadet player and a regular member of the U-15 women’s national team, left us today in her home town of Ayamonte, leaving a deep sorrow in her family, friends and the whole club,” the club posted.

Real Madrid, one of the world's most popular soccer clubs, wrote a message of condolence on Twitter:

“Real Madrid, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of Estrella Martín, @sportinghuelva’s youth-team player. The club wishes to express its condolences and affection to her family, her teammates, her club and her loved ones. Rest in peace,” Real Madrid posted.


Sporting Club de Huelva suspended the youth team’s training after Rasco’s death.

"There are no words to comfort family and friends. All my support and strength for them. Fly high, Estrella. You will always be the light that guides us. RIP, little one," Manuela Romero,  president of Sporting Huelva, wrote, according to Huelva24.com.

Euroweekly noted that last month, Marvelous Onanefe Johnson, 13, another soccer player, collapsed on the field and died.

The site reported that efforts were made to revive the athlete on the field, but that those were not successful.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×