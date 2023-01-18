18-time felon with 'vanishing tattoos' learns fate for packing heat illegally

By Trevor Schakohl

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Portland, Oregon, man was sentenced to six years and five months in federal prison Monday for illegal firearm possession after 18 previous felony convictions, the Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, fired a handgun during a Nov. 2021 altercation with his girlfriend while on post-prison supervision for bank robberies, subsequently denying he fired or possessed a firearm before claiming it belonged to her, according to the office’s press release. Allen pleaded guilty in April 2021 for multiple April 2017 bank and credit union robberies, receiving a time-served sentence with the prosecution’s support, Oregon Live reported.

Portland police digitally removed Allen’s facial tattoos from his mugshot in those bank robbery cases before showing it to tellers after none of them reported seeing tattoos on the culprit’s face, according to the outlet. Police ran afoul of federal guidelines by failing to disclose the alteration, but U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez said the manipulated photo was not “unnecessarily suggestive.”