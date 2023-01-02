A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
I have 2 daughters: Why I say NO to sleepovers every time

Kristina Hernandez: 'As a parent, my job is also to protect them and keep them safe from danger'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 25, 2023 at 7:11pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Growing up in the 1980s and ’90s, sleepovers were a common occurrence for my friends and I. I cannot even count how many times I slept over at a friend’s home, starting in late elementary school all the way through high school.

For the most part, these sleepovers were innocent but it’s not those I remember: it’s the ones where I saw movies I was way too young to see, where things were discussed that were far above my maturity level, and where I couldn’t even remember parents being present.

These sins seem quite tame compared to the deluge of possible harm that children face in today’s society if they stay over at a friend's house, which is exactly why my daughters are not allowed to participate in sleepovers.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







