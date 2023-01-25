A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education HealthBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

25 people charged in fake nursing diploma operation

Law enforcement action covered multiple states

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 27, 2023 at 3:12pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – Around 25 people have been charged for their roles in a huge coordinated scheme to sell false and fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts to aspiring nurses, the Department of Health and Human Services’s Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) announced on Jan. 25.

HHS-OIG and its law enforcement partners conducted a “multi-state coordinated law enforcement action” dubbed “Operation Nightingale” using search warrants across Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida, to arrest about 25 individuals who were allegedly part of the fraud, according to a press release.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The scheme involved the individuals selling fake and fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based nursing schools to aspiring registered nurses, licensed nurse practitioners, and vocational nurse candidates.

TRENDING: Couple faces double layoff … and creditors

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Luxury fashion ad campaign sparks huge backlash after it features LGBT couples rather than clothing
At least 5 dead in Jerusalem synagogue shooting
25 people charged in fake nursing diploma operation
Red-state gov pledges mandatory life sentence for targeting children with fentanyl resembling candy
'Career suicide' to speak out against university's 'obsession' with DEI, says departing science professor
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×