3 gifts to give Trump as he regains his political footing

One of the most obscure verses in the Bible has prophetic significance for 2023. It focuses on a bird as a carrier of sensitive information previously hidden.

"Do not revile the king even in your thoughts or curse the rich in your bedroom, because a bird of the air may carry your words and a bird on the wing may report what you say" (Ecclesiastes 10:16-20).

The legendary Twitter bird is one of the most recognizable logos worldwide.

It symbolizes how quickly information can travel to impact multitudes.

Are you paying attention to the "Twitter Files"? Elon Musk has released damning evidence exposing how corruption in the top levels of the FBI and social media (Google, Twitter, Facebook), along with the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and MSNBC aligned in deceptive practices to trash Trump and back Biden before the 2020 election.

Even though the media refuse to report the story because it exposes their shameful conduct, millions could say with Trump "a little bird told me," and maybe this revelation can help our former president regain traction for the next election.

Churchill, Clinton and Netanyahu

Winston Churchill, Bill Clinton ("The Comeback Kid") and just recently Benjamin Netanyahu (reelected prime minister in Israel) all lost their political "mojo" but re-calibrated to regain their footing. So can Donald Trump!

Scores who remain loyal to our former president sympathize with the nonstop pummeling he endures and refuse to conveniently forget his outstanding record of achievements against all odds.

Some want him to let go of 2020 "fraudulent election" claims and be more circumspect in his conduct. Many believe God is neither done with him nor wants to waste the gift of governance He gave him. We're not putting our trust in politicians or particular institutions but praying for influencers in government to stand courageously for righteousness.

In the meantime, I believe patriotic and principled conservatives should consider three presents for our former president who did so much for all of us in our quest to honor God in America and advance the Gospel.

3 gracious gifts

1. Prayer

Starting in 2023, let's keep our communion with God No. 1 and our practice of prayer aligned with God's heart.

Ever since Mr. Trump announced his candidacy, I have lifted him up in prayer each day, following 1 Timothy 2:1-4:

"Therefore, I exhort first of all that you make supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings for everyone, for kings and for all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceful life in all godliness and honesty, for this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth."

This scripture is the centerpiece of our Intercessors for America ministry about to celebrate our 50th anniversary. Let's unite in consistent prayer for Donald Trump.

2. Understanding

Scripture directs husbands: "Dwell with your wives in an understanding way" (1 Peter 3:7). Women need it. Men need it. How about civil servants?

If there is any biblical passage essential amidst acrimonious attacks ever present today, it's this one: "Therefore, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak and slow to anger" (James 1:19-20).

Almost a 1,000 years ago, Saint Francis penned a prayer that undergirds the second gift we can offer Mr. Trump: "Lord, make me an instrument of your peace; where there is hatred, let me sow love. … Oh divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be understood as to understand. …"

At the core of his being, Donald Trump sincerely believes that: 1) his loss to Biden in the 2020 election was due to fraudulent activity (covered up but increasingly being revealed); and 2) this injustice must be rectified, otherwise we jeopardize our Constitution and fair elections in America.

He seeks understanding from fair-minded, patriotic and principled Americans who seek to curb our country's decline. His core conviction is: "Our great Founders did not want and would not condone false and fraudulent elections."

I grant Mr. Trump understanding of his position, knowing the only path to resolution is to present hard evidence before the Supreme Court to rule on this issue. Wouldn't you want the same if you were he?

3. Encouragement

Time magazine announced its Person of the Year for 2022 was Ukrainian President Zelensky. He courageously has persevered against Russia's bellicose attempt to capture his country, assassinate him and decapitate their government.

Likewise, Mr. Trump has persevered against relentless attacks. Countless millions refuse to bail in his hour of need.

Personal appeal

"President Trump, I hope this commentary reaches you.

"On June 15, 2016, you descended on an escalator trip that changed America and catapulted you into nonstop attacks that would have crushed the overwhelming majority of people on planet Earth. You were like lightning in a bottle, and I thank you for persevering to champion America as a world leader once again.

"Your accomplishments are among some of the greatest for a first-term president in U.S. history. In campaigning I respectfully appeal that you run on your record contrasted with the disastrous free-fall we've all suffered with Biden! Stay focused and fan the flames of America's greatness!

"Billy Graham called socialism the 'religion of Satan.' Masses of Americans are clueless as to what's happening. How bad will things have to get before we wake from the induced complacency to see a turnaround and desperately needed spiritual awakening? Lead the way!

"Humble yourself. Ask God for guidance. Be accountable to godly leaders who can help you. We offer you our prayers, understanding and gratitude."

Here's the deal: As we begin 2023, America is in crisis. Our Senate just discarded thousands of years of defining marriage between a man and a woman by caving to LGBTQ activists to pass a blasphemous bill we should rightly call the "Disrespect for Marriage Act."

We need national repentance, revival and reformation in America. There's hope for us if we humble ourselves. "Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord" (Psalm 33:12).

Let's look to One whose biblical imagery is also that of a bird, namely a dove – the Holy Spirit who wants to empower and guide us to once again "be strong and do exploits" (Daniel11:32) for "the glory of God" as the Pilgrims pledged 400 years ago.

