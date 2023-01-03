$3 million in 'currency of corruption' going to extremely well-endowed university

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Adam Andrzejewski

Real Clear Wire

Among the over $16 billion worth of earmarks included in the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, New York Congressman Jerry Nadler gave Columbia University almost $3 million to address climate change, despite the Ivy League university’s endowment growing to $13.3 billion.

Earmarks are special funding mechanisms that allow federal lawmakers to designate money for local projects in their states or districts. Dubbed “the currency of corruption,” earmarks were once banned but legislators voted to bring them back in 2021.

TRENDING: End of an era: Pat Buchanan calls it a career

The grant is for the purpose of “addressing climate challenges to agriculture and water quality in the New York City watershed.” While this may be a laudable goal, there are two problems.

First, Columbia University is one of the richest institutions in the world, with an endowment of $13.3 billion, while it charges students $65,000 in annual tuition. It also pays no taxes because of its nonprofit status.

This project could have been done philanthropically, subsidized by a university with a mission to serve its community. This would have given the institution's students real problem solving experience.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Is there something nefarious with this earmark? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (15 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Second, this infrastructure project benefits New York City residents, and should be paid for by New York City residents. Local projects should receive local or state funding, and not be financed on the back of taxpayers in Oklahoma and elsewhere.

Making rich universities richer is another reason why the new Congress needs to put an end to earmarks.

The #WasteOfTheDay is brought to you by the forensic auditors at OpenTheBooks.com