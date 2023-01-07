A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
3,000+ Yemenis killed or injured in 2022

14,300 residences, 12 hospitals, 64 schools, 22 power stations destroyed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 7, 2023 at 4:37pm
Woman in Yemen (video screenshot)

(CONSORTIUM NEWS) – Data released by the Yemen-based Eye for Humanity Centre for Rights and Development claims that at least 643 Yemeni civilians were killed in 2022, out of over 3,000 casualties recorded. This is despite last year seeing an unprecedented six-month-long ceasefire and a significant drop in fatalities. The war in Yemen will complete eight years in 2023.

The data shows that the total fatalities recorded last year included at least 102 children and 27 women. At least 353 children and 97 women were also injured in this period.

The Saudi Arabia-led international coalition also destroyed over 14,300 homes, 12 hospitals, 64 schools, and 22 power stations in Yemen last year, according to the organization, furthering the suffering of millions of Yemenis.

WND News Services
