4 reasons to distrust and resist the 'climate change' elites

The World Economic Forum insect overlords have convened in Davos, Switzerland, for their annual confab this week, and once again, their focus is "crisis."

Everything is a "crisis" for the WEF and their minions seeded throughout the world's governments and corporate leaders, and those crises are always "unprecedented." But this year, they're trying to foment even more global panic; they've declared 2023 to be the "year of the 'polycrisis.'" In other words, multiple crises at the same time. (Which is the same thing they've been saying for years, but with a new, scary epithet attached to it.)

Also consistent with their previous messaging is that those in power need much "more" to accomplish their goals. More power, more government and corporate control, and much more money. Former Secretary of State John Kerry gave a speech in Davos on Tuesday in which he warned that "saving the planet" will take "money, money, money, money, money, money, money, money, money."

Where is all this money going to come from? Why, from you, of course – the average citizen – from whom everything will be taken; not only your money but your car, your single-family home and yard, your food and your freedom. But it's fine, because we'll have utopia when the central planners are finished.

Everything about this reeks of fraud, deceit, massive miscalculation and manipulation. And we've seen this movie enough times before to be suspicious of everything we're being told.

TRENDING: The recycling religion: A waste of time and money

First, the science is questionable. A basic tenet of the scientific method is that if your predictions don't happen, your hypotheses are flawed. The climate catastrophe Cassandras have been wrong for decades. In the 1960s, professor Paul Ehrlich, author of "The Population Bomb," predicted widespread starvation for most of humanity. Didn't happen. In the 1970s, the "experts" were predicting a new "ice age." Didn't happen. "Global cooling" became "global warming" and Al Gore, one of its most famous prophets, relied on computer models to predict that arctic ice would be melted by 2013. Didn't happen.

Second, science doesn't become "settled" just because scholars who challenge prevailing theories are silenced. Professor Michael Mann, another renowned expert in climate science, authored the "hockey stick" graph in 1998 that purported to show a huge spike in global temperatures attributable to increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. But when other scholars pointed out gaps in Mann's data (he ignored the Medieval Warm Period and the so-called Little Ice Age) and flaws in his methods, Mann attacked them and the journals that published their critiques.

Third, politicized science is both suspect and dangerous. In 2019, Dr. Paul Offit published "Pandora's Lab," a hard-hitting account of seven instances of "science" that shaped disastrous public policies, including eugenics, the war against pesticides, the use of lobotomies to treat mental illness and the aggressive promotion of trans fats instead of natural dairy products. Just two weeks ago, Joanne Silberner wrote a powerful article for Bari Weiss' new online magazine The Free Press, in which she lays out how the same phenomena Offit exposed have impeded real progress on the search for a cure for Alzheimer's.

Offit's book and Silberner's essay expose two ugly realities: When politicians build their campaigns on sketchy or unproven scientific theories, they have a vested interest in making sure that facts that disprove those theories never see the light of day. And scientists – whose research money the government controls – then have a vested interest in making those politicians happy.

Truth may be the first casualty of war, but it is a later casualty of government research as well.

Fourth, rampant hypocrisy gives a glimpse into the dystopic future these megalomaniacs are planning. The seas are supposedly rising, but they own beachfront properties. You shouldn't be driving a car, but they fly everywhere – including into Davos – on private jets. Your modest family home is a problem, but they own multiple mansions that sit empty most of the time.

The deceit and propaganda campaigns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic followed this same template. There were hysterical predictions about lethality based upon inadequate information. Our government lied about its role in the development and funding of the virus, and government policies were clearly designed to maintain – and exploit – public ignorance. Scholars, scientists, physicians and other medical experts who pointed to the facts suggesting a lab leak; who argued in favor of inexpensive and readily available drugs to treat symptoms of the virus; who questioned the safety of experimental viruses and called attention to grave side effects and deaths likely caused by the "vaccines" were called kooks and conspiracy theorists. We now know that the government worked with social media to silence these brave people and keep the truth from the public. And while the rest of us were locked down, powerful politicians got special trips to the hair salon, enjoyed maskless parties, dinners at expensive restaurants and vacation trips.

The WEF want total power to address "crises." We must remember that throughout history, the worst crises faced by humanity – wars, famines, plagues, starvation, slavery, death on a widespread scale – were either caused by those in power or exacerbated by them. Those horrific results need not be motivated by malevolence; mere error can do as much damage. Tens of millions of Chinese people died in the famine that was caused by the policies in Chairman Mao's "Great Leap Forward."

Once the central planners are in complete control, you're just as dead if they're accidentally wrong as you would be if they intended it.

Politicized science coupled with propaganda is a recipe for disaster. In the hands of those who seek global power in the name of "climate change," it is a prescription for an actual catastrophe of unprecedented proportions.

Keep power and control out of the hands of the WEF (and everyone who thinks like them) now, or live to regret it later.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!