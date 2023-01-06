A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Health Politics U.S.SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

6-month-old baby dies suddenly from cardiac conditions 10 days after receiving 4 'vaccines'

'Unexpected death ... taking a nap in the afternoon and found pulseless in a crib'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 23, 2023 at 6:45pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) -- The sudden death of a six-month-old baby from circulatory and cardiac conditions should raise alarms. The baby died ten days after receiving four vaccines. The shots included the new EUA jab.

The baby experienced “Shock-associated circulatory or cardiac conditions.” It was an “unexpected death…taking a nap in the afternoon and found pulseless in a crib.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In addition to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the baby received the following on September 16, 2022, and died on the 26th:

TRENDING: LISTEN: Dolly Parton releases catchy new song of God saying 'Don't make me have to come down there'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Creepy question: Anne Hathaway says one of her interviews took bizarre turn
There’s no hiding Biden’s fright over classified document
How troublesome presidents are disposed of
6-month-old baby dies suddenly from cardiac conditions 10 days after receiving 4 'vaccines'
Kidnap and assault suspect freed on $2 bail, promptly commits another alleged kidnap and assault
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×