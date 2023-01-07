A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsGOOD NEWS!
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

89-year-old woman receives her master's degree

Graduated with a bachelor's degree at age 84, decided to 'keep going'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 7, 2023 at 10:27am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(UPI) – An 89-year-old Florida woman had something extra to celebrate during the holidays when she received her master's degree. Joan Donovan donned a cap and gown for a private graduation ceremony outside her Florida home to celebrate earning her master's degree in creative writing from Southern New Hampshire University.

Donovan said she graduated high school at age 16, but her family didn't have the money to send her to college. She took some post-graduate courses at her local high school, but education fell to the wayside after she got married and started a family.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Donovan went back to school to earn her associate's degree after her children moved away from home, and she graduated with a bachelor's degree from a four-year university at age 84.

TRENDING: Musings on modern art

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Medical school scored near-perfect marks on its wokeness report card
Woman accused of battery for alleged assault on pro-lifers
When the Bengals and Bills bowed their heads
Here's how we know abortion survivors are not a 'myth'
Mysterious antennas are appearing in Utah's hills, officials are stumped
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×