89-year-old woman receives her master's degree

(UPI) – An 89-year-old Florida woman had something extra to celebrate during the holidays when she received her master's degree. Joan Donovan donned a cap and gown for a private graduation ceremony outside her Florida home to celebrate earning her master's degree in creative writing from Southern New Hampshire University.

Donovan said she graduated high school at age 16, but her family didn't have the money to send her to college. She took some post-graduate courses at her local high school, but education fell to the wayside after she got married and started a family.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Donovan went back to school to earn her associate's degree after her children moved away from home, and she graduated with a bachelor's degree from a four-year university at age 84.

TRENDING: Musings on modern art

Read the full story ›