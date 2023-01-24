90 seconds to midnight: World closer to doomsday than ever

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Earth is closer to a catastrophic global demise than ever before, with the famous Doomsday Clock of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists being at 90 seconds to midnight, thanks in large part to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This is the closest the clock has ever been to reaching the dreaded midnight.

This marks a 10-second change compared to 2022 when the Doomsday Clock was set at 100 seconds to midnight.

