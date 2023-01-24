A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Politics U.S. WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

90 seconds to midnight: World closer to doomsday than ever

'We are living in a time of unprecedented danger'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 24, 2023 at 2:13pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Earth is closer to a catastrophic global demise than ever before, with the famous Doomsday Clock of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists being at 90 seconds to midnight, thanks in large part to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This is the closest the clock has ever been to reaching the dreaded midnight.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

This marks a 10-second change compared to 2022 when the Doomsday Clock was set at 100 seconds to midnight.

TRENDING: Woke TV reboot bombs: Now the 3rd-worst-rated show on IMDB

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'God has your back': Top Hollywood actor on new end-times film and why sex scenes are a no-no
'We are in total shock': Couple filmed having sex at door of famous synagogue
8-year-old trans boy to be removed from religious school against parents' wishes
90 seconds to midnight: World closer to doomsday than ever
Governor signs into law new school-choice program that funds PRIVATE school students
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×