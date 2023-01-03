ABC News producer left very young kids in hotel when he 'died suddenly'

An executive producer for ABC News who "died suddenly" two days before Christmas left his two very young daughters in a hotel room alone as he and his wife, a senior producer for the Washington Post, went out on the town in New York City the night he collapsed in the street.

Dax Tejera, 37, and his wife Veronica left their children, aged five months and two years old, alone at the Yale Club in Manhattan on Dec. 23, according to the Daily Mail.

Veronica, 33, actually traveled inside her husband's ambulance to the hospital, and she was later arrested by New York police and charged with two counts of "acting in a manner injurious to a child."

Officials indicate the girls were "left alone inside of a hotel room for an extended period of time."

The Mail reported: "The Tejeras are thought to have been about a block away from the Yale Club when Dax collapsed in the street and was rushed to the hospital. It remains unclear why the children were left alone and for exactly how long."

Veronica has since stated: "My family and I are devastated by Dax's sudden passing. He has left behind a heartbroken family, and two daughters he loved with all his heart.

"When Dax collapsed on December 23rd, I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital. I asked both a close friend and my parents to rush to my children's hotel room to attend to them as I monitored them by camera. The hotel would not allow my friend in and instead called the NYPD.

"We had two cameras trained on my children as they slept, and I monitored them closely in the time I was away from them. While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision.

"Our family has suffered a terrible tragedy. I respectfully ask for privacy while my children and I mourn Dax's death."

On her LinkedIn page, Veronica is listed as Veronica Bautista, and it notes she joined the Washington Post as senior producer last October, before which she was a producer for "The Lead with Jake Tapper" on CNN.

The Daily Mail reports: "She has now launched a fundraiser for the Tejera children's 529 college fundraiser account. A link to the giving page, set up through Fidelity Investments, is included in her Instagram bio. The page says: 'Dax Tejera passed away suddenly, leaving 2-year-old Sofia and 6-month old Ella without their father. Please support the girl's education.'"

In a memo to staff on Christmas Eve, ABC News President Kim Godwin said: 'It's with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share that our friend and colleague, Dax Tejera passed away suddenly of a heart attack last night.

"As EP of 'This Week with George Stephanopoulos' Dax's energy, passion, and love for that show, ABC News, and you, shined every Sunday morning. That same love was extended to his precious girls.

"Our thoughts are with his wife, Veronica, the couple's two young daughters, and the entire Tejera family."

As WND reported last week, the sudden, unexpected death of Dax Tejera has some sounding the alarm about the dangers of COVID vaccines, even though it has not been determined if a shot played a role.

.@RachelvScott reports on the sudden passing of Dax Tejera, the Executive Producer of @ABCThisWeek. In a memo to employees, @ABC President Kim Godwin said that Dax's passion and love for the show shined every Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/Cl7P5EJ1O5 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) December 25, 2022

"This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl noted Tejara "adored his family and he loved his work. His passing has left us shocked and hurt."

This latest case of young person who died suddenly is once again raising awareness of the possible part a COVID vaccine may have played in Tejara's death.

Breanna Morello, a journalist who quit as news producer at Fox over its own COVID-vaccine mandate, tweeted: "Disney (which owns ABC News) forced all of its employees, including remote, to get vaccinated. Never forget what these people did to us. NEVER FORGET."

37-year-old ABC News producer reportedly died suddenly from a heart attack. Disney (which owns ABC News) forced all of its employees, including remote, to get vaccinated. Never forget what these people did to us. NEVER FORGET.https://t.co/0CxkaHp9FX — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) December 25, 2022

Dana Parish, the bestselling author of "Chronic: The Hidden Cause of the Autoimmune Pandemic and How to Get Healthy Again," tweeted: "A media blackout on a HUGE story; the tragic rise in sudden deaths of young, healthy people."

A media blackout on a HUGE story; the tragic rise in sudden deaths of young, healthy people. Husband, dad of 2 little ones died suddenly of a heart attack last night. Dax Tejera Dead: Executive Producer Of ABC’s ‘This Week’ Was 37 – Deadline https://t.co/AmjaC4zN63 — Dana Parish (@danaparish) December 25, 2022

Dr. Alejandro Díaz, an immunologist, immigration doctor and global health specialist, noted the case is "absolutely tragic."

"Incredible the number of young people who are having sudden death. Something is very wrong. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Absolutely tragic, Dax Tejera, Excecutive producer of ABC News, died of a heart attack at age 37. Incredible the number of young people who are having sudden death. Something is very wrong. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/y6Z0zjSnud — Alejandro Díaz MD (@alejandrodiazmd) December 25, 2022

While it's unclear if Tejera did receive a COVID vaccine or booster, "ABC implemented a vaccine mandate in the summer of 2021," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Tejera actually tweeted out a promotion for his show about the COVID-vaccine development in November 2020, writing: "With optimism growing about a COVID vaccine deploying by mid-December, @GStephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief science adviser for the Trump administration's vaccine program, Operation Warp Speed."

The Hollywood Reporter said in June that two crew members of ABC's "General Hospital," James and Timothy Wahl, sued ABC "after getting fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccination in a lawsuit that portrays efforts to curb the spread of the virus as 'unprecedented restrictions on liberty.'"

"These actions were unlawful. ABC does not have the authority to force a medical treatment on its employees against their will," read the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

"Even if it did, it must offer religious exemptions to anybody who requests one. It cannot discriminate among religions and cannot second-guess the sincerity of one's religious beliefs without an objective basis for doing so. It did not have one here. ABC's actions constitute religious discrimination and violate Plaintiffs' rights under state law."

