FaithMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Abortion as birth control: 42% of women had 1, 10% had 2, 8% had 3 abortions

96% of unborn babies killed for elective reasons

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2023 at 12:52pm
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(LIFENEWS) – The overturning of Roe v. Wade could force more men and women to responsibly use birth control now that they cannot rely on elective abortions to kill their unborn babies. And abortion data highlighted by Pew Research this month suggests many did use abortions as birth control.

In 2020, the latest data available, about 930,160 unborn babies were legally aborted in the U.S., according to data from the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion research group. That equates to about 14.4 abortions per 1,000 women of childbearing age.

A recent analysis of state abortion data by the Charlotte Lozier Institute found that about 96 percent of unborn babies are aborted for elective reasons (basically birth control).

WND News Services
