World
Absurd scenes as police clash with climate protesters barricaded in abandoned German village

Showdown over expansion of an opencast lignite mine

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2023 at 6:07pm
German police (Unsplash)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Just when you thought this timeline couldn't possibly get any dumber. Patently absurd scenes took place during and after hundreds of police began clearing climate change protesters out of an abandoned village on Wednesday in a showdown over the expansion of an opencast lignite mine that has highlighted tensions around Germany's climate policy during the country's ongoing energy crisis.

The protesters formed human chains, made a makeshift barricade out of old containers and chanted "we are here, we are loud, because you are stealing our future" as dumbounded police in helmets moved in. Some threw rocks, bottles and pyrotechnics although nobody is reported to have superglued themselves to something else. According to Reuters, police also reported protesters were lobbing petrol bombs.

The demonstrators, wearing masks, balaclavas or biosuits (and all probably in their mid teens, with purple hair and extremely bored) have been protesting against the Garzweiler mine, run by energy firm RWE in the village of Luetzerath in the brown-coal district of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







