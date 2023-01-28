Activist at slavery reparations meeting says proposed payment of $223,000 is 'not enough!'

(FOX NEWS) – California’s reparations task force met again on Friday in San Diego with public comment from speakers who urged bold action and for the state to go forward with payments to African Americans as repayment for slavery. After comments by Dr. Shirley Weber, California Secretary of State, one speaker blasted the suggested amount of $223,000 per resident as insufficient.

Reverend Tony Pierce came to the microphone and slammed the idea of limiting the cash payouts to California residents: "There should be no residency requirements for California! We have to encourage our people to come back to California! What better way to encourage our people to come back to California if we have no requirements? How will reparations be paid?" he added. "Immediately!"

After being told that his time is up, Pierce yelled at the audience, "And $200,000 is not enough! $223,000 is not enough!"

