A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WorldTESTING THE FAITH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Activists ask to hold Passover sacrifice on Temple Mount

'This is an exceedingly fringe belief'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 3, 2023 at 9:41pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- A fringe religious group on Monday night asked newly installed National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir for permission to perform the Passover ritual sacrifice on the Temple Mount this coming spring.

The “Returning to the Mount” group makes this request every year, to no avail. But Ben Gvir, who ascended the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning, is no normal police minister, and they stand a better chance than ever before to get permission to perform the controversial animal sacrifice ritual.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Each year, we make many efforts to advance the Passover sacrifice, both in national educational campaigns and in practice, as each year we attempt to make the sacrifice in its proper place and time,” the group said.

TRENDING: Government suddenly stops trans indoctrination for one reason

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Just how 'Christian' is new Congress? Here's religious composition of House and Senate
Activists ask to hold Passover sacrifice on Temple Mount
'Wheel of Fortune' fans outraged over Pat Sajak's comment about daughter Maggie
Jeremy Renner shares photo from hospital bed after snowplow accident
Twitter Files shows how 'PR crisis' after 2016 election allowed company to embrace intel community
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×