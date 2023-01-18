Adult film star found incompetent to stand trial on multiple rape charges

(FOX NEWS) -- Former adult film actor Ron Jeremy was declared mentally incompetent to stand trial by a Los Angeles judge Tuesday for dozens of rape and sexual assault charges.

Jeremy, whose full name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was not present for the hearing.

Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Harris reviewed reports from both prosecutors and Jeremy's defense that said the 69-year-old is in "incurable neurocognitive decline."

