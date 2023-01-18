Adult film star found incompetent to stand trial on multiple rape charges

(FOX NEWS) -- Former adult film actor Ron Jeremy was declared mentally incompetent to stand trial by a Los Angeles judge Tuesday for dozens of rape and sexual assault charges.
Jeremy, whose full name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was not present for the hearing.
Advertisement - story continues below
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Harris reviewed reports from both prosecutors and Jeremy's defense that said the 69-year-old is in "incurable neurocognitive decline."
TRENDING: Catholic diocese defies woke left, enacts 7 'gender identity' policies that align with Scripture