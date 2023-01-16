Afraid? Ronna Romney McDaniel refuses to publicly debate her RNC chair rivals

(POLITICO) -- With the Republican National Committee elections approaching, current Chair Ronna McDaniel is resisting calls to participate in a public debate with her main rivals.

Two conservative media entities, the John Fredericks Media Network and Real America’s Voice, are set to host a candidate forum on Jan. 25 live from the Dana Point, Calif., resort where RNC members will gather to elect their next chair. Both Harmeet Dhillon, the RNC committeewoman from California, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, will be participating.

But McDaniel, who is seeking a fourth term in the role, has declined to attend, citing her existing commitment to a forum being held for RNC members only. Fredericks and other commentators on Real America’s Voice have been outspoken in their opposition to McDaniel.

