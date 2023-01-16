A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE RIGHT STUFF
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Afraid? Ronna Romney McDaniel refuses to publicly debate her RNC chair rivals

Both challengers, Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, will participate

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2023 at 2:06pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

(POLITICO) -- With the Republican National Committee elections approaching, current Chair Ronna McDaniel is resisting calls to participate in a public debate with her main rivals.

Two conservative media entities, the John Fredericks Media Network and Real America’s Voice, are set to host a candidate forum on Jan. 25 live from the Dana Point, Calif., resort where RNC members will gather to elect their next chair. Both Harmeet Dhillon, the RNC committeewoman from California, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, will be participating.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

But McDaniel, who is seeking a fourth term in the role, has declined to attend, citing her existing commitment to a forum being held for RNC members only. Fredericks and other commentators on Real America’s Voice have been outspoken in their opposition to McDaniel.

TRENDING: Why would Russia attack its birthplace?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S. ramps up training for Ukrainian military aimed at large-scale offensive operations
Major medical school removes 'predominantly white male' alumni photos to boost inclusivity
Afraid? Ronna Romney McDaniel refuses to publicly debate her RNC chair rivals
'Shameful form of indoctrination': SPLC promotes teaching kids about Black Lives Matter on MLK Day – in 1st grade
Are Americans racing to buy electric vehicles? Results are now in
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×