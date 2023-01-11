A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Air Force football player dead at 21 after collapsing on his way to class

Office of Special Investigations officials and local sheriff's office probing case

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 10, 2023 at 9:44pm
Hunter Brown (U.S. Air Force Academy)

(FOX NEWS) -- Air Force football player Hunter Brown suffered a medical emergency on his way to class Monday and died, the academy announced Tuesday. He was 21.

Brown, a sophomore center for the Falcons from Lake Charles, Louisiana, was on his way to class from his dorm room when he collapsed. Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, the school said.

"Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron," Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent, said in a statement. "The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man."

TRENDING: Watch this incredible moment before NFL game: 'There is power in prayer!'

Read the full story ›

Air Force football player dead at 21 after collapsing on his way to class
