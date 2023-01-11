Air Force football player dead at 21 after collapsing on his way to class

(FOX NEWS) -- Air Force football player Hunter Brown suffered a medical emergency on his way to class Monday and died, the academy announced Tuesday. He was 21.

Brown, a sophomore center for the Falcons from Lake Charles, Louisiana, was on his way to class from his dorm room when he collapsed. Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, the school said.

With heavy hearts we share the loss of a cadet.

C3C Hunter Brown died Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to class.

With heavy hearts we share the loss of a cadet.

C3C Hunter Brown died Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to class.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and fellow cadets.

"Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron," Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent, said in a statement. "The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man."

