America slouches further toward Sodom and Gomorrah

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

Sodom and Gomorrah were real cities, and real people lived there. These were notoriously sinful cities God warned but eventually destroyed because of their wickedness (Genesis 19:24). These cities, infamous for their debauchery and homosexuality, are mentioned 23 times in Scripture.

When Jesus taught about judgment, He referred to Sodom and Gomorrah (Matthew 10:15). Historians acknowledge them; Muslims and Jews record their existence along with their decadent behavior. Billy Graham told us, "If God doesn't judge America, He will have to apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah."

In World War II, the allies bombed Hamburg, Germany, killing 40,000 with one of the largest fire storms of the war. Name of their operation: "Operation Gomorrah."

Before the annihilation of Sodom and Gomorrah by a rain of fire and brimstone (sulfur), God sent two angelic individuals to advise good people to leave, but, except for one righteous man, Lot, who took his family and departed, masses ignored the coming peril and suffered with their lives. These men were welcomed into Lot's home, but the depravity of the city was manifested when a group of Sodomites descended on the residence, saying they wanted to engage in homosexual activity with the guests. God mercifully spared the righteous ones by striking blind the gay men, enabling Lot's family to evacuate.

TRENDING: Man dies after being crushed by machine designed to prevent public urination

Survey the scene

Across America what do we now see? "LGBTQ Celebration! Gay Pride! Drag Show! Trans Festival! Same Sex Wedding! Pride Night! Lesbian Filmfest! Gay Parade! Queer Cruise! Campus Pride Week!" The current bombardment often includes public displays of seductive attire.

"They parade their sin like Sodom; they do not hide it" (Isaiah 3:9). "They not only continue to do these various things [homosexuality and lesbianism] but also approve of those who practice them" (Romans 1:32b).

Edward Gibbon, in his classic work on the fall of the Roman Empire, described the Roman era's declension as a place where "bizarreness masqueraded as creativity." Have you seen clips of "family friendly" and "all ages" drag shows or Pride events like the recent one Biden held on the lawn of the rainbow-lit White House, with over 3,000 LGBTQ celebrants ecstatic that marriage was officially redefined?

Are you aware that at "the People's House" (the White House) there are almost daily briefings led by "The Most Powerful Lesbian in America" … "The Face of the White House" … "The Voice of Biden, his administration, and his agenda"? Raised Catholic, Karine Jean Pierre's cover story says, "Biden is surrounded by LGBTQ people" … "helping change America" (The Advocate November 2022).

When I wrote about the avalanche of gay propaganda blanketing America, Ellen DeGeneres ridiculed me on national TV (see response).

Days ago, USA Today's sports writer, Nancy Armour, vilified iconic Christian Tony Dungy for "bigotry," then misled readers on the teachings of Jesus, saying "nowhere in the Gospels does Jesus say anything about homosexuality or gay marriage." He may not have used the terms (He never said "porn, cocaine, pedophile" either), but Jesus honored holiness and heralded man/woman marriage as God's only way.

3 brutal realities

1. America is in a downward spiral of judgment.

"Therefore, God gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their hearts to dishonor their own bodies. … God gave them up to dishonorable passions. Their women exchanged the natural function for what is against nature. Likewise, the men leaving the natural function of the woman, burned in their lust toward one another, men with men doing that which is shameful, and receiving in themselves the due penalty (AIDS, STDs and effeminate characteristics?) of their error." (Romans 1:26-27)

This is sexual perversion not merely an "alternate lifestyle" that needs to be accepted by a "more tolerant" generation.

In April 1993, the cover of Time magazine featured a cross emblazoned with the words: "The Generation That Forgot God." As baby boomers heralded the "Dawning of the Age of Aquarius," launching the gay, sexual, feminist "sex-drugs-and rock 'n' roll revolution," we cast off restraints and continue reaping horrific consequences.

America is being turned over to our own self-indulgence, which takes us on the path to destruction, unless there is national repentance, revival and reformation. "Consider the goodness and severity of God" (Romans 11:22). We sing "God is so good" but bypass the times when "God is so mad."

2. Many Christian leaders are sending mixed signals or remaining silent.

The pope says practicing homosexuality is still sinful, but the Catholic Church needs to "welcome" gay people into the church.

Pastor Andy Stanley praises "the faith" of gay people who attend church.

Singer Amy Grant hosts a lesbian wedding and tells us: "Everybody is welcome with God … it doesn't matter how we behave."

Remember when Tammy Faye Bakker advocated for LGBTQ issues plus co-hosted a program with a gay man?

Confusion and compromise come from these examples of mixed signals from prominent Christians.

Succumbing to fear and misinterpreting biblical "justice" and "tolerance," lukewarm leaders remain silent or comfort themselves by saying, "God's sovereign; we have good services, sermons and programs, and we're attracting new folks!"

The Great Commission (Matthew 28:18-20) and the Cultural Commission (Genesis1:28; Matthew 5:13) – "take dominion over the earth" and be "salt" preventing decay – are two wings, but the second is ignored in pursuit of the "Big B's"-- bodies, bucks and buildings. I know this from experience, being "let go" from a large church for making a video called "Is Gay OK?"

The Bible tells us in the list of those "cast into the lake of fire," cowards come first (Revelation 21:8)!

3. Many influential leaders don't speak up lest they be branded "bigots."

Politicians look to the next election. Statesmen look to the next generation. Courageous civil servants must lead the way like Wilberforce did in England to successfully end slavery there.

In Billy Graham's time, homosexuality was not the hot button issue but rather communism/socialism and racial discrimination.

Billy stood uncompromisingly, forbidding discrimination in his crusades and told us "Courage is courageous" and "Socialism is the devil's religion." He won the respect of six presidents over his lifetime.

My father-in-law was part of "The Greatest Generation" that defeated Nazism and won the Cold War. He died in his early 90s, was married almost 70 years and refused to compromise with evil. Dad once asked me, "Why are church leaders afraid to speak up concerning homosexuality?" Just last evening a couple told us of their son being terminated from leading the youth ministry at a church because they objected to him teaching on gay issues.

Eric Metaxas, author of the biography of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, asks similar questions in his book "Letter to the American Church." He lays out the disturbing similarities between today's American church and the German church of the 1930s. Echoing the martyred Bonhoeffer's prophetic call, he exhorts Christians to repent of silence in the face of evil.

Eric says an unbiblical "faith" based on what Bonhoeffer called "cheap grace" has sapped the spiritual vitality of millions of Americans. "Paying lip service to an insipid evangelism they shrink from combating the evils of our time!"

Here's the deal: "These are times that try men's souls" (Thomas Paine 1776). Learning lessons from that revolutionary time along with those of the Roman Empire and Nazi Germany's demise, may we cast off all complacency and cowardice to rise to the occasion. God is setting before us our call to be beacons of light amidst the increasing darkness.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!