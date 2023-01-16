Are Americans racing to buy electric vehicles? Results are now in

By John Hugh DeMastri

Daily Caller News Foundation

Sales of electric vehicles increased rapidly in 2022, nearly doubling their U.S. market share and setting a worldwide record, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The market share of electric vehicle sales in the U.S. jumped from 3.2% in 2021 to 5.8% in 2022, as manufacturers took aggressive steps to promote their electrified products in the U.S., according to the WSJ. Despite this blistering pace of growth, the U.S. lagged behind China and Europe, where roughly 19% and 11% of new vehicle sales were fully electric, pushing the global market share to 10% for the first time.

TRENDING: Why would Russia attack its birthplace?

“Last year, every fourth vehicle we sold in China was a plug-in, and this year it will be every third auto,” Ralf Brandstätter, head of Volkswagen’s business in China, told the WSJ. “We haven’t reached the tipping point yet, but we’re expecting to get there between 2025 and 2030.”

Whether car companies can carry this momentum into 2023 remains to be seen however, as subsidies for electric vehicles are rolled back in Europe and the price of electricity continues to climb, according to the WSJ. With business leaders increasingly expecting an economic downturn in 2023, demand for new cars is likely to take a hit, potentially forcing car companies to cut prices and sacrifice profits in 2023 to entice customers to purchase new vehicles.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Several automakers, including BMW, Ford and the Mercedes-Benz Group saw electric vehicle sales double in 2023, despite flagging sales overall, the WSJ reported. Tesla retained its crown for selling the most all-electric vehicles worldwide, even as the company’s stock plummeted amid production issues, missed deliverables, and controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk.

Will you ever buy an electric vehicle? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (4 Votes)

New vehicle sales fell roughly 1% on the year to 80.6 million vehicles worldwide, with declining

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!