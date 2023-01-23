'Most Americans would be shocked' by Biden family 'connections' to China amid document debacle

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said Sunday that “connections” between China’s ruling party and the Biden family present serious concerns amid Biden’s document scandal.

“I think most Americans would be shocked if they saw how many connections the Biden family has to people directly affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party,” Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, told “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo. “It’s very startling.”

TRENDING: Woke TV reboot bombs: Now the 3rd-worst-rated show on IMDB

“I took the president at his word when the first set of documents were found at the Biden Center for Diplomacy that he had just inadvertently misplaced those documents,” Comer said. “But now this has gone from being irresponsible to downright scary. This has all the pattern of an influence-peddling scheme and, you know, it also has the makings of a potential cover-up. I mean, five different locations at least?”

WATCH:

Comer’s comments came following Saturday’s report that the FBI discovered more classified documents during a search of President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home. Attorneys for President Biden also discovered classified materials in an office Biden used at the Penn Biden Center and in the garage and other areas of Biden’s home in Wilmington.

Is the Biden family corrupted by their China ties? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (28 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Who knows what those personal attorneys have been doing, and when you look at all the things our investigation is covering with respect to the influence peddling, there’s a lot of connections with the CCP directly to both Hunter Biden, Hunter Biden’s uncle Jim and Joe Biden,” Comer added.

President Biden met with some of Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partners, the New York Post reported, and also wrote letters of recommendation to colleges for the children of one of Hunter Biden’s business associates. President Biden has denied knowledge of Hunter Biden’s business dealings and claimed that his son did nothing illegal on multiple occasions.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!