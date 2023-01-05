A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Amid food shortage, North Koreans mandated to donate 'patriotic rice'

Refusal could lead to political reeducation, labor camps

Published January 5, 2023
(THE NEW AMERICAN) – Notwithstanding wide-ranging food shortages in North Korea, the government is forcing its people to donate several kilograms of “patriotic rice” for use by the military, party officials, scientists, and needy people, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported. 

People who have not donated their designated quantity by the end of 2022 could be publicly lambasted and sent to political reeducation. Worse still, they could be sent to labor camps,  RFA said.

Various people are privately complaining about being forced into donating at a time when many families are facing challenges feeding themselves.


