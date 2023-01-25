A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health WorldWND HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

This ancient religious tradition may prevent damage from heart attacks

'Something that will change outcomes for millions of people'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 25, 2023 at 2:43pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Wearing tefillin may have life-saving cardiovascular benefits for both men and women, according to University of Cincinnati researchers.

Tefillin, or phylacteries, are small leather boxes containing biblical passages on parchment scrolls. There are two in a set, one for the head and one for the arm. Both are secured via leather straps.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Tefillin is used for morning prayers for Jewish men over the age of 13 on an almost daily basis. It is placed on the nondominant arm around the bicep and the forearm in a fairly tight manner,” said Jack Rubinstein, MD, of the Division of Cardiovascular Health at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Medicine.

TRENDING: Social worker ordered to pay millions for 'retaliation' case against parent

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







This ancient religious tradition may prevent damage from heart attacks
'Our family's sick': Why Hunter Biden lied about paying $50,000 monthly rent
'Make Enforcement Great Again' patch gets cop suspended, now she's suing
Biden greenlights delivery of American tanks to Ukraine, HOWEVER ...
Parents sue school district over 'Gender Support Plan' that hides children's transitions
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×