Angry CNN viewers unload on Twitter after Don Lemon's New Year's Eve miss

'Not acknowledging the stroke of midnight in any way'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 1, 2023 at 7:35pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- At the stroke of midnight Don Lemon and revelers in New Orleans were dancing to Juvenile's "Back That Azz Up" on CNN rather than celebrating the start of 2023 with toasts and kisses.

Spectators of the network's New Year's Eve took to social media after the countdown in the Central time zone was missed.

"CNN has redeemed itself by ringing in the new year in New Orleans with ‘Back That Azz Up’ and not acknowledging the stroke of midnight in any way," Timothy Burke tweeted.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







