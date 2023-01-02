Angry CNN viewers unload on Twitter after Don Lemon's New Year's Eve miss

(FOX NEWS) -- At the stroke of midnight Don Lemon and revelers in New Orleans were dancing to Juvenile's "Back That Azz Up" on CNN rather than celebrating the start of 2023 with toasts and kisses.

Spectators of the network's New Year's Eve took to social media after the countdown in the Central time zone was missed.

CNN has redeemed itself by ringing in the new year in New Orleans with "Back That Azz Up" and not acknowledging the stroke of midnight in any way pic.twitter.com/tieCeHc4sA — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 1, 2023

"CNN has redeemed itself by ringing in the new year in New Orleans with ‘Back That Azz Up’ and not acknowledging the stroke of midnight in any way," Timothy Burke tweeted.

