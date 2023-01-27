Another medical school investigated for a discriminatory scholarship

By Alexa Schwerha

Daily Caller News Foundation

The United States Department of Education (DOE) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) opened an investigation Wednesday into the University of Kansas (KU) School of Medicine and the KU Medical Center after it received a complaint alleging it operates a racially discriminatory scholarship, medical watchdog group Do No Harm reported.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

TRENDING: Couple faces double layoff … and creditors

The DOE will investigate whether the school’s “Urban Scholars Program for Students Underrepresented in Medicine” violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits race-based discrimination, according to a letter sent to Do No Harm senior Fellow Mark Perry, who filed the complaint in August 2022. The scholarship is available to students who qualify as an “underrepresented” race which includes “Native American, Black or African American, Hispanic/Latinx, Cambodian, Laotian, or Vietnamese,” its website reads.

“The Urban Scholars program at the University of Kansas system is yet another example of how academic medicine is promoting DEI ideology over merit,” Laura Morgan, Do No Harm program manager, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The members of the admissions committee at the KU School of Medicine need to refocus their priorities onto the selection of the most qualified applicants instead of engaging in practices that undermine the integrity of medical education.”

The Office for Civil Rights has opened an investigation into illegal race-based discrimination at the University of Missouri School of Medicine. https://t.co/aGBh7mtKyr — Do No Harm (@donoharm) January 26, 2023

Are medical schools too "woke"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The scholarship program intends to recruit students from state urban areas to improve “the health challenges faced by their communities,” according to its website. Students who complete the program have “assured admission to the University of Kansas School of Medicine.”

During the program, students complete 200 shadow hours over four semesters and one summer, complete three patient case reports and take professional and personal development courses, the website reads. Students also regularly meet with mentors and Office of Diversity and Inclusion staff.

Perry said the program is “representative of the widespread discrimination taking place at almost every US medical school on the basis of race, color, and/or national origin,” Do No Harm reported.

“By emphasizing racial diversity over merit and academic ability for admission to the racially discriminatory Urban Scholars Program for Students Underrepresented in Medicine, KU School of Medicine is compromising its fundamental academic responsibilities to pursue instead an ideologically driven diversity agenda,” he said.

Morgan told the DCNF the medical watchdog expects the “Office for Civil Rights will remedy this instance of illegal racial discrimination at KU.”

The DOE and the KU School of Medicine did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!