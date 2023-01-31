Another 'Negro' woman professor desperate for attention

"Negro puh-leeze," was a jocular phrase used by young urbanites who considered themselves "colored," lightheartedly tossed at one another during my teenage years. After reading a summary of a Scientific American article by what purports itself to be Black Think Tank @ Duke University, I am forced to say: "Negro puh-leeze!"

The article I reference was written by Dr. Tracie Canada and titled, "Damar Hamlin's Collapse Highlights the Violence Black Men Experience in Football." The summary reads: "Dr. Tracie Canada wrote on the 'terrifyingly ordinary' nature of football's violence, which disproportionately affects Black men. She said that as a cultural anthropologist, she spent the last decade learning how Black college football players navigate the exploitation, racism, and anti-Blackness that are fundamental to its current system. Dr. Canada also questions the leagues, organizations, teams, coaches, spectators, and fans who benefit from their performance and expect them to tough it out when they get hurt and applaud them when they play through these injuries."

It is time to stop sending these people (like Dr. Canada) to school to get dumb. The hebephrenic absurdity inherent in this baneful polemic cannot be overstated. This is another toxic, viscous substance used to lubricate the flim-flam machine invented and operated by pernicious neo-Leninists. These people would claim that lions and tigers were brought to America because the African slaves feared them back in the jungles, and thus, zoos were created to keep slaves from running away.

This woman is an insult to stupidity. She writes: "This ordinary violence has always riddled the sport and it affects all players. But, Black players are disproportionately affected. While Black men are severely underrepresented in positions of power across football organizations, such as coaching and management, they are overrepresented on the gridiron."

She continues, "Non-white players account for 70% of the NFL; nearly half of all Division I college football players are Black."

This is the favorite hypocorism for "no one suffers like we do." It's too bad Canada doesn't view abortion through a similar prism. Nearly 80% of Planned Parenthood baby-killing centers are located in poor, mostly colored neighborhoods. This demographic of Americans comprise 12% of the population, and the smallest percentage of women of childbearing age, yet they account for the highest percentage of babies killed. They are singularly responsible for reducing that overall demographic by more than one-third.

Her boasting of supposedly being a cultural anthropologist reminds me of AOC claiming to have degrees in economics and international relations. In a tweet of Feb. 1, 2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed: "I have a degree in economics and another in international relations from Boston University. Before that MIT honored my work in microbiology." I'm sure some might sarcastically joke that overnight involvement with an international student isn't synonymous with a degree program. But, I digress.

That said, Canada's claim she's a cultural anthropologist, who spent the last decade learning about Black college football players and how they're exploited, is intellectually dishonest and morally opprobrious, but obviously not out of character for her.

She's clearly one of those who goes through life cashing in on victimology and fomenting immiseration, instead of encouraging personal responsibility.

What she wrote and alleges is nothing more than a transpicuous display of invented complaint by someone who knows less than nothing about football. I don't watch football. I've zero interest in it. When the NFL players badmouthed my country and my flag, I wrote them off.

But, if this person were honest, she would have studied the great number of players in the years before her crayon color players were in the league. What about the great number of players who were permanently maimed and who died in the days when they wore leather helmets with no facemasks? What about the days when they were allowed to do crack-back blocking and high hits were permitted? What about the days before surgery progressed to the point it has? What about the days when the players made only a few dollars per game and had to work outside jobs to support their families? What about the crayon color players beating, raping, shooting, killing, stealing, fathering children out-of-wedlock, ad nauseam?

What about the players who are injured every day in the NFL who aren't a crayon color? Hers is the rawest example of attempting to capitalize on invented fantasy that I've seen in my life.

Canada should be ashamed for stooping to attempt to cash in on such invented myth. Her feigned jeremiad, called a study, reduced the anthropology department to the level of the Durham County District Attorney's Office when Mike Nifong was the DA. And, the article certainly did nothing to enhance the credibility of Scientific American magazine.

But, what the heck, it was published just in time for the 28-day agitprop festival some call "Black History Month."

Before neo-Leninist liberals decided to punish Americans for the evil racist Democrats perpetrated, the former slaves took pride in positive accomplishment and the pursuit of modernity. Today, the majority of these people have more disdain for modernity than an agoraphobic has for a sold-out football stadium.

