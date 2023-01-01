Another Western nation retreats big-time on sex changes for kids

As Joe Biden pushes for one of his administration's major goals – much more transgenderism among America's youth – other nations around the globe are pulling back on their plans to provide those chemicals and body-mutilating surgeries.

According to a new report from CBN, Biden's Health and Human Services chief, Xavier Becerra, affirmed Biden wants to use taxpayer dollars to provide those body modifications to both minors and adults when their doctors claim the procedures are "medically necessary."

But, the report said, Sweden now has announced plans to retreat from its scheme to supply transgender treatments.

It is the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare that now has changed its guidelines, conceding that "care has been characterized by both deficiencies in accessibility and a lack of knowledge about the results of the care," the report revealed.

Sweden previously has stopped allowing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors, and now it is ending mastectomies to minors.

According to CBN, Thomas Linden, of the national board, said,"Young people who suffer from gender dysphoria need to be able to quickly receive an investigation and be offered adequate care measures, based on the health and medical services' assessments of the care needs. Good psychosocial care is fundamental."

Previously, the guidelines pushed puberty blockers to girls as young as 8, the report said.

CBN said Sweden is just one of several nations pulling back on the extreme ideological agenda.

It reported, "As CBN's Faithwire reported, England's National Health Service recommended that doctors limit gender medical treatments for children."

There, a draft guidance said young, pre-pubescent children should be treated based on "evidence that, in most cases, gender incongruence does not persist into adolescence," the report said.

CBN reported that Wesley J. Smith, of Discovery Institute's Center on Human Exceptionalism, said the U.S. should into adopting Sweden's plan.

That, he said in the report, "makes clear that, despite the caterwauling of gender-ideology warriors, there is no general scientific agreement — much less certainty — on how to best care for children with gender dysphoria, nor is there currently the depth of knowledge or the kind of systematically collected evidence required to assume that certainty."

