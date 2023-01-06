A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WHO: Anti-vaccine activism deadlier than global terrorism

Kills more than gun violence

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 6, 2023 at 3:06pm
(SUMMIT NEWS) – The World Health Organization shared a video on Twitter promoting the claim that anti-vaccine activism is deadlier than global terrorism, nuclear proliferation, and gun violence.

The video quoted Baylor College of Medicine’s Dr. Peter Hotez, who stated, “We have to recognize that anti-vaccine activism, which I actually call anti-science aggression, has now become a major killing force globally.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Hotez went on to assert that 200,000 Americans died from COVID because they refused to get the vaccine, a claim that isn’t backed up by any source. “And now the anti-vaccine activism is expanding across the world, even into low and middle income countries,” added Hotez.

