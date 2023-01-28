Antifa: 'Armed instrument' of the 'permanent Democratic establishment'

Antifa is back at it – burning police cars, destroying businesses and causing general mayhem along the way.

If you thought they were a bad dream from 2020, think again.

Here's what Tucker Carlson said in a report the other night.

"What happened to Antifa?" he asked. "Ever wonder that? The shadowy, heavily armed left-wing militia group, the guys dressed like stormtroopers in black masks. You remember them, of course, well from the summer of 2020. … The point of the violence, the extensive violence and the killings they committed was to defeat Donald Trump and make the country so chaotic that voters would want to change, and they were effective. They were so effective that Kamala Harris herself raised money to bail them out of jail."

Antifa's latest attack, perpetrated by people mostly from out of state, was in Atlanta – protesting a new police training facility being built nearby.

Carlson continued: "In the end, Antifa played a pivotal role in our presidential election that year, more so than any organized bloc of voters. Then, the moment Joe Biden was inaugurated, Antifa seemed to disappear. Nobody asked any questions about where they went or much less about who they were or who was paying them. They served their purpose and then they left. So in retrospect, it's very clear who Antifa was and is. Antifa is the armed instrument of the permanent Democratic establishment in Washington. Their job is to mobilize when politically necessary."

Police arrested at least six people last weekend after the riot in Atlanta, which followed a confrontation between police and an environmental activist protesting a planned police training facility, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Police shot and killed the environmental activist after the activist allegedly shot a Georgia state trooper.

Each of the suspects, who range in age from 20 to 37, faces four misdemeanor charges and four felony charges.

They've been identified as Nadja Geier, 24, of Nashville, Tennessee; Madeleine Feola, 22, of Spokane, Washington; Ivan Ferguson, 22, of Nevada; Graham Evatt, 20, of Decatur, Georgia; Francis Carrol, 22, of Kennebunkport, Maine; and Emily Murphy, 37, of Grosse Isle, Michigan.

The unruly group was charged with second-degree criminal damage, first-degree arson, interference with government property and domestic terrorism – all felonies.

The misdemeanor charges include rioting, pedestrian in a roadway, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and unlawful assembly.

The Antifa violence followed the fatal police shooting of environmental activist Manuel Esteban Paez Teran. The 26-year-old advocate was shot and killed last week by Georgia State Patrol troopers who were trying to clear demonstrators from the site of the public safety training center.

Teran had been asked to move out of the woods the morning of Jan. 18 but shot at the troopers, wounding one patrol officer. Law enforcement returned fire and fatally shot Teran.

An enraged crowd "spontaneously" took to the streets Saturday, smashing car windows and damaging several businesses. Antifa thugs also set a cop car aflame.

"This is the party of weak men and unhappy women," Carlson said. "What you have in effect here is the official endorsement of domestic terrorists from the highest level of the Democratic Party. Any why wouldn't you? Again, this is their militia. These are their state-sanctioned shock troops, and they are effectively immune from criticism. Let's find out who their leaders are; let's see them in jail. Then maybe you can tackle street crime and pay a little bit of attention to the drug cartels who control the southwestern United States, and maybe at that point, you will convince some people to register their AR-15s. But until you do that, up yours."

