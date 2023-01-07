Archbishop affirms, defends unbiblical gender ideology

An official in the Church of England has refused a request to trash the religious organization's transgender-affirming guidance for its schools.

It is Christian Concern that reported that Justin Welby, an archbishop, has, instead, affirmed the guidance that is called "Valuing All God's Children."

Christian parents Nigel and Sally Rowe had called on the church to kill the program that covers 4,700 primary schools after they won a legal victory against their government's Department of Education, which resulted in a settlement paid to them of tens of thousands of British pounds and a promise from the government to reform its own transgender agenda.

"As part of the case, the parents presented international expert evidence to the DfE which revealed how trans affirming policies lead to 'catastrophic outcomes' for gender-confused children," Christian Concern confirmed.

The Rowes, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, pursued the case against the government after they and their six-year-old son were labeled "transphobic" by a primary school for refusing to "believe" in transgenderism.

Attorney General Suella Braverman has concluded that the trans-promoting concept isn't support by law.

The Rowes told Welby that the trans-promoting "guidance" was used against them when they raised concerns.

The report noted that Nigel Genders, a church official, claimed that the guidance doesn't affirm gender issues, but the Christian Concern report said it's actually in the guidance itself, which states, "In creating a school environment that promotes dignity for all and a call to live fulfilled lives as uniquely gifted individuals, pupils will be equipped to accept difference of all varieties and be supported to accept their own gender identity or sexual orientation and that of others. In order to do this it will be essential to provide curriculum opportunities where difference is explored, same-sex relationships, same-sex parenting and transgender issues may be mentioned as a fact in some people’s lives."

The report said, however, Welby "refused to meet" with the Rowes and insisted the "Valuing All God's Children" agenda is "integral to our vision for education and the wisdom, hope and integrity it aspires to."

The Rowes said the response "demonstrates that the archbishop of Canterbury upholds the position of our son’s primary school that we and our child were potentially ‘transphobic’ bullies for not believing in transgender ideology."

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, who backed the Rowes’ case, said: "Even at this late stage this is an opportunity for the church to speak clearly of what true identity is. This is actually what society wants to hear and our children need to hear. Instead, the response from the archbishop of Canterbury is sadly predictable. It is no surprise to see the CofE hierarchy refusing to tell the truth on what it means to me made in God’s image and speak boldly into one of the most important social issues of our time."

