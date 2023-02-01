A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Artist engraves tiny Lord's prayer in eye of needle

'This is the piece I want to be remembered by, but hopefully, not yet for a while!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 31, 2023 at 9:38pm
The Lord's Prayer engraved in the eye of a needle by artist Graham Short (Courtesy Twitter / Graham Short)

(FAITHWIRE) -- One artist in Birmingham, England, is garnering international attention for engraving the Lord’s Prayer onto a speck of gold inserted into the eye of a needle.

Graham Short, 76, is known for these kinds of microscopic creations, but it’s this latest piece for which he wants to be remembered. It consists of 273 letters, each only half the width of a human hair.

“This is the piece I want to be remembered by — but hopefully, not yet for a while!” he tweeted.

