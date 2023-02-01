Artist engraves tiny Lord's prayer in eye of needle

(FAITHWIRE) -- One artist in Birmingham, England, is garnering international attention for engraving the Lord’s Prayer onto a speck of gold inserted into the eye of a needle.

Graham Short, 76, is known for these kinds of microscopic creations, but it’s this latest piece for which he wants to be remembered. It consists of 273 letters, each only half the width of a human hair.

Just finished! The Lord's Prayer engraved by hand on a chunk of gold hammered into the eye of a needle. This is the piece I want to be remembered by - but hopefully, not yet for a while! pic.twitter.com/9kmVCVvOl3 — Graham Short (@GrahamShortArt) January 27, 2023

“This is the piece I want to be remembered by — but hopefully, not yet for a while!” he tweeted.

