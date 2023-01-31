A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Health Money Politics U.S.
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Beauty company claims dictionary's definition of beauty is ageist, sexist

Explanations were 'born in a different time and have not aged well'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 31, 2023 at 6:33pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash)

(Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- One of the world's largest beauty companies, Coty, accused dictionaries of "ageism" and "sexism" in their definitions of beauty in a new campaign highlighting their effort to "undefine beauty."

Coty, which owns brands such as Covergirl and Kylie Cosmetics, started a petition on Change.org that called for dictionaries to change the "outdated" definition of beauty.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The criteria in the definition in the major English Dictionaries - or more specifically the examples used to illustrate it, were born in a different time and have not aged well. The implicit ageism and sexism in the current definition are anachronistic," Coty's online petition said.

TRENDING: Grandmother 'panicking' after hospital puts 'Do Not Resuscitate' on her

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Beauty company claims dictionary's definition of beauty is ageist, sexist
Dow closes 350 points higher, S&P 500 caps best January in 4 years
Biden poses in electric car packing higher carbon footprint than a gas-powered SUV
Biden administration ponders public health emergency on abortion: REPORT
Police chief who placed officer on leave for voicing traditional marriage views retires
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×