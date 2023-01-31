Beauty company claims dictionary's definition of beauty is ageist, sexist

(FOX NEWS) -- One of the world's largest beauty companies, Coty, accused dictionaries of "ageism" and "sexism" in their definitions of beauty in a new campaign highlighting their effort to "undefine beauty."

Coty, which owns brands such as Covergirl and Kylie Cosmetics, started a petition on Change.org that called for dictionaries to change the "outdated" definition of beauty.

"The criteria in the definition in the major English Dictionaries - or more specifically the examples used to illustrate it, were born in a different time and have not aged well. The implicit ageism and sexism in the current definition are anachronistic," Coty's online petition said.

