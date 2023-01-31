Biden accused of 'abandoning' women to complications including 'death'

A coalition of 75 members of Congress is accusing the Biden administration of "abandoning" pregnant women to complications that include "death."

The letter from the representatives to Joe Biden's Food and Drug Administration concerns Biden's agenda to promote abortion-causing drugs all across the United States, including in states that disallow abortion.

Biden is using the FDA to supposedly authorize distribution of those death-dealing drugs through the mail into those states.

A report at the Washington Stand documents the letter that comes amid a "flurry of legislation, executive orders and lawsuits."

TRENDING: 14-year-old athlete dies suddenly at home day after training with teammates

Biden, the report said, "seeks to protect the abortion industry," while pro-life advocates are trying to protect unborn children and their mothers.

"As the Biden administration expanded the distribution of abortion-inducing drugs, 75 pro-life lawmakers have demanded the FDA take pills off the market altogether. As Biden’s executive actions tout expanding the distribution of abortion-inducing drugs as 'essential to our [n]ation’s health,' litigators have threatened to take abortionists to state court and issued fresh warnings to corporations thinking of trafficking in life-ending drugs," the report explains.

The letter itself charges, "We call on the FDA to remove mifepristone from the market, or, at minimum, promptly restore and further strengthen the initial basic health and safety requirements for abortion drugs, and cease permitting the mailing and shipping of abortion drugs in violation of [f]ederal criminal law."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Is the Democratic Party the party of death? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Congress is charging that Biden "abandons pregnant mothers to suffer alone, without proper medical evaluation or oversight, potentially life-threatening complications, which can include severe bleeding, infection, potential surgical intervention, and even death."

Even worse, Biden's scheming "makes it easier for these drugs to fall into the hands of human traffickers or abusers, who may administer the drugs to pregnant mothers without their knowledge or consent."

The letter was submitted by 23 senators and 52 members of the U.S. House, led Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, the report said.

Just a short time ago, a group of 41 members of Congress charged that Attorney General Merrick Garland was refusing to enforce the federal Comstock Act, which forbids mailing abortion-inducing drugs.

Kamala Harris, vice president, recently admitted that, without a Democrat majority in the House, the Biden administration is working to "recommend actions" that allowing the distribution nationwide of the death-causing pills.

Biden himself has written, "Defending and protecting [abortion] is essential to our [n]ation’s health, safety, and progress."

Several legislative proposals already have been submitted that also would address Biden's abortion agenda. One is called the Protect the UNBORN (Undo the Negligent Biden Orders Right Now) Act.

"The abortion industry continues to exploit vulnerable women through the use of chemical abortions for profit, and they are dishonest about the impact of chemical abortion on women’s health. For years they have worked to remove key health and safety protocols that require an abortionist to physically examine the mother before administering these dangerous drugs," Connor Semelsberger, director of Federal Affairs at Family Research Council, told The Stand.

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].