Biden administration extends national COVID state of emergency for another 90 days

Half of all state governors urged an end to federal declaration

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 13, 2023 at 4:13pm
Joe Biden greets Kamala Harris, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(LIFESITE NEWS) – The federal government under U.S. President Joe Biden has once again drawn out the COVID-19 state of emergency for another three months.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra made the declaration in a Wednesday statement, arguing that “a public health emergency exists and has existed since January 27, 2020, nationwide.” The state of emergency gives the federal government broad powers to address the alleged crisis, including allocating funds toward COVID-related initiatives and hiring additional personnel.

WebMD pointed out that the extension of the public health emergency is the 12th such extension since the original declaration in 2020. The state of emergency will last for 90 days or until renewed again.

