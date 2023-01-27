A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden admin's change to definition of 'white' further divides meanings of race

Would no longer include Middle Eastern, North African heritage

Published January 26, 2023 at 7:10pm
Published January 26, 2023 at 7:10pm
(FOX NEWS) – The Biden administration is proposing a change to the way it collects data on federal workers that would allow employees to identify themselves as of Middle Eastern or North African descent, instead of identifying themselves as "White."

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Thursday announced a series of proposed changes to the race/ethnicity data that it has kept since 1977. The OMB said changes are warranted because people’s preferences relating to how they identify themselves have changed.

The OMB said in its proposal that there have been "large societal, political, economic, and demographic shifts in the United States throughout this period," citing the following examples: increasing racial and ethnic diversity; a growing number of people who identify as more than one race or ethnicity; and changing immigration and migration patterns.

Read the full story ›

