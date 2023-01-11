A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden aides find SECOND batch of classified documents at new location

Sen. Josh Hawley tweets two words: 'Special counsel'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 11, 2023 at 5:05pm
Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room before signing veterans health-care bills, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the White House. (Official White House photo by Erin Scott)

(NBC NEWS) -- Aides to President Joe Biden have discovered at least one additional batch of classified documents in a location separate from the Washington office he used after leaving the Obama administration, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Since November, after the discovery of documents with classified markings in his former office, Biden aides have been searching for any additional classified materials that might be in other locations he used, said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details about the ongoing inquiry.

The White House did not return a request for comment. The Justice Department had no comment.

