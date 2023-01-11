Biden aides find SECOND batch of classified documents at new location

(NBC NEWS) -- Aides to President Joe Biden have discovered at least one additional batch of classified documents in a location separate from the Washington office he used after leaving the Obama administration, according to a person familiar with the matter.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Since November, after the discovery of documents with classified markings in his former office, Biden aides have been searching for any additional classified materials that might be in other locations he used, said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details about the ongoing inquiry.

TRENDING: 'Students can't even express an opinion': Major university sued for killing free speech

The White House did not return a request for comment. The Justice Department had no comment.

Read the full story ›