A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health PoliticsCONTROLLING THE SUBSTANCES
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden DOJ's legal supervised drug consumption sites torched

'Absolute wrong approach'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2023 at 3:54pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Drug addicts on Philadelphia's streets

Drug addicts on Philadelphia's streets

(FOX NEWS) – The Justice Department is considering legalizing supervised drug consumption sites, which would allow people to use illicit drugs in a medically supervised environment. 

Author and former California gubernatorial candidate Michael Shellenberger argued Wednesday the Biden administration is sending a message that loved ones should just give up and not fight to save family and friends from drug addiction.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"I think we all saw the Biden family struggling with Hunter Biden's addiction and fighting for Hunter Biden's life for many years. Any of us who have had friends or families suffering from drug addiction, we want to fight to rescue them, so they can recover from addiction," Shellenberger said Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

TRENDING: Biden visits the Potemkin village created for his viewing

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







House conservatives rip resolution calling for bust to honor Zelenskyy in Capitol
Top Navy officer: U.S. is shipping so many weapons to Ukraine, defense companies can't keep up
Hundreds rally in support of conservative psychologist Jordan Peterson
Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm used money to fund luxury lifestyle
Dell to phase out all China-made computer chips
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×