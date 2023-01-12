Biden DOJ's legal supervised drug consumption sites torched

(FOX NEWS) – The Justice Department is considering legalizing supervised drug consumption sites, which would allow people to use illicit drugs in a medically supervised environment.

Author and former California gubernatorial candidate Michael Shellenberger argued Wednesday the Biden administration is sending a message that loved ones should just give up and not fight to save family and friends from drug addiction.

"I think we all saw the Biden family struggling with Hunter Biden's addiction and fighting for Hunter Biden's life for many years. Any of us who have had friends or families suffering from drug addiction, we want to fight to rescue them, so they can recover from addiction," Shellenberger said Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

