Biden offers support dogs for Border Patrol's stress, depression, suicide

Joe Biden, as soon as he got to the White House, canceled a long list of border security programs implemented by President Trump, all of which together had effectively reduced the invasion by illegal aliens, some of them dangerous criminals, across the nation's southern border.

The border wall: gone. Remain in Mexico: gone. And a new push to legalize those who already had broken America's laws to enter.

The result was a magnet for millions more to come to America.

In fact, the Border Patrol was stopped from doing its job effectively. No longer were officers allowed to deal with the alien criminals as they had. They were tasked, more or less, with acting has travel guides to illegals aiming to move into the United States.

TRENDING: LISTEN: Dolly Parton releases catchy new song of God saying 'Don't make me have to come down there'

The result was predictable, with a rash of suicides among Border Patrol agents.

So to address that, the Biden administration is sending the Border Patrol emotional support dogs.

An announcement was made last week about the program, reported the Gateway Pundit.

"In 2020, the last year under President Trump, there were eight suicides, under Biden there were eleven in 2021 and fourteen in 2022–the highest since 2009. Rather than giving emotional support dogs to the agents, Biden needs to let them do their job securing the border instead of making them act as travel agents for the cartels by sending trafficked illegal aliens to their final destination in the U.S. after greeting them at the border," that report explained.

Is this idea just plain nuts? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

It was Customs and Border Patrol that announced just days ago that "furry, four-legged canine partners" would be assigned to "help improve the mental health of the Border Patrol workforce nationwide."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The dogs are to "reduce symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression in the workforce."

"The events Border Patrol Agents face leave little time to assess the emotional, spiritual, and psychological effects, and less time to repair themselves from the levels of trauma and crisis they deal with every day," said Executive Director Kathleen Scudder. "These special dogs will help improve emotional availability, allowing their chaplain and peer support member handlers to start important conversations that can lead to quicker recovery and healing in a stressful environment."

The dogs also are for "community outreach," the government said.

The Gateway Pundit explained Reps. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, introduced the Taking Action to Prevent Suicide (TAPS) Act.

"The TAPS Act creates a comprehensive, anti-suicide task force to assess the underlying factors leading to high suicide rates at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This legislation is endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC)," the report said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].