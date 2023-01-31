A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Health Money Politics U.S. WorldHEAT OF THE MOMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden poses in electric car packing higher carbon footprint than a gas-powered SUV

Powered by a more than 2,900-pound battery, which weighs more than entire Honda Civic

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 31, 2023 at 1:55pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Joe Biden poses in an electric Hummer on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (Official White House photo)

Joe Biden poses in an electric Hummer on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (Official White House photo)

By John Hugh DeMastri
Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden took to Twitter Monday to promote his administration’s new electric vehicle tax credits, posing in a car which is responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions on average than smaller gas-powered cars.

Roughly 60% of power generated in the U.S. is generated by burning fossil fuels, the Hummer EV Pickup that Biden was photographed in is responsible for, on average, 341 grams of carbon dioxide per mile, according to the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy (ACEEE). However, the Hummer EV Pickup is responsible for roughly 50 more grams per mile of carbon dioxide emissions than the Toyota RAV4 SUV and BMW 3 sedan, and roughly 70 grams more than the Toyota Corolla, according to Quartz.

TRENDING: 14-year-old athlete dies suddenly at home day after training with teammates

The Hummer EV Pickup costs roughly $110,000, well in excess of the $80,000 limit for pickups, SUVs and vans to qualify for the $7,500 tax credit for purchasing an electric vehicle provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, according to the IRS.

“President Biden is committed to lowering the cost of electric vehicles for all Americans and bringing more affordable electric vehicles onto the market,” a White House spokesperson told Fox News when asked why Biden was promoting tax credits with a car that did not qualify. “The President’s Inflation Reduction Act lowers costs for Americans, including for electric vehicles and energy at home.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Are electric vehicles a disaster in every way?

The 9,000 pound Hummer EV Pickup is powered by a more than 2,900 pound battery, which weighs more than an entire Honda Civic, according to The Verge. These batteries are seldom recycled due to time and costs, and the cobalt, lithium and other toxic chemicals necessary in their construction often end up in landfills, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Beyond the emissions generated from charging, the manufacturing process for electric vehicles often requires mining and processing cobalt, which releases increased emissions the larger a car is, according to ACEEE. In addition, cobalt mines — located primarily in the Democratic Republic of the Congo — often also contain sulfur, which can toxify the surrounding environment for hundreds of years when exposed to air or water, the AAA reported.

The electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup is responsible for just 235 grams of emissions per mile, roughly 30 grams less than the Corolla and 210 grams fewer than the gas-powered F150, Quartz reported. The gas-powered Hummer H1 emits 889 grams of carbon dioxide per mile, making the Hummer EV Pickup roughly 62% more efficient than its gas-powered counterpart.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Daily Caller News Foundation request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden poses in electric car packing higher carbon footprint than a gas-powered SUV
Biden administration ponders public health emergency on abortion: REPORT
Police chief who placed officer on leave for voicing traditional marriage views retires
'They're ignoring what really matters': Biden scorched over food shortages
Major airlines ditching gendered uniforms to be more 'inclusive'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×