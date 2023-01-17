Biden smacked with ethics complaint over classified docs scandal

It was only a matter of time and now Fox News confirmed it has happened: an ethics complaint has targeted Joe Biden for his lawyers' involvement in his classified documents scandal.

"The American public will not tolerate a two-tiered system of justice – with well-connected insiders subject to a lower standard of scrutiny than the normal citizen," explained Mike Chamberlain, chief of Protect the Public's Trust, in a statement to Fox News Digital.

His organization's complaint to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics cited the White House Counsel's involvement in the documents scandal, which involves classified federal paperwork being found in an office Biden used to have, and in two locations in his home.

Biden claimed one location in his home provided security for the classified information because it was behind a locked garage door that also protected his collectible Corvette. But those standards fall far short of what the government requires for classified information.

"President Biden promised the most ethical and transparent administration in history. If the White House compounded a scandal involving possible mishandling of classified documents by improperly using taxpayer resources for his personal benefit and putting White House attorneys in positions that created conflicts of interest, we could be witnessing a serious betrayal of the public’s already-plummeting trust," Chamberlain told Fox.

Previously, others already have commented on the inappropriateness of having Biden's lawyers look for classified paperwork at Biden's home, as there are specific government requirements for individuals who would handle that material.

One commentator suggested it was part of a defensive strategy on Biden's part, as he could then raise an attorney-client privilege argument should the documents become part of any court cases.

Further, the DOJ has appointed a special counsel to handle the situation, and that person presumably has jurisdiction over the handling of the classified documents.

Chamberlain noted, "It also creates the spectre of possible obstruction of a congressional investigation, depending on the legal basis for the intervention and any future privileges claimed by the White House on this escalating scandal."

The ethics complaint, according to Fox, charges, "taxpayer resources may have been inappropriately used by senior White House lawyers, including Special Counsel to the President Richard Sauber, to personally benefit Joe Biden."

The additional problems created range from conflict of interest to reducing the transparency that Biden had promised the American public.

That would be as a result of the "mishandling of state secrets and foreclose disclosure of communications between White House Counsel staff while acting on behalf of Joe Biden in his capacity as a citizen facing the prospect of criminal prosecution." the charge continued.

Congress already has confirmed it will look into Biden's latest scandal.

