A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden tanked Jimmy Carter's nominee for CIA over mishandled classified docs

Suggested actions may have violated Espionage Act

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 20, 2023 at 5:25pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Joe Biden looks at the Wall Street Journal, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in the Oval Office. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden looks at the Wall Street Journal, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in the Oval Office. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(FOX NEWS) – As a senator in the 1970s, Joe Biden tanked then-President Jimmy Carter’s pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency over the nominee's illegal possession of classified documents. Carter chose Ted Sorenson to serve as his CIA director in 1977.

Sorenson had admitted to taking boxes of classified records home with him after leaving the White House in 1964, and using the materials for his work in writing a biography of former President John F. Kennedy. Sorenson's admission to this came in affidavits used in cases involving the Pentagon Papers.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

At the time, Biden considered the affidavit and joined with Republicans to block Sorenson from being confirmed by the Senate. Biden also suggested Sorenson may have violated the Espionage Act.

TRENDING: Biden wants U.S. debt expanded by many trillions of dollars!

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Conservative governor purges ESG from state retirement system
Biden tanked Jimmy Carter's nominee for CIA over mishandled classified docs
Over 1 million workers hit French streets against Macron's pension reform
U.S.-Mexico border controlled by cartels, not Biden admin
U.S. quietly boosts military training for Taiwan
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×