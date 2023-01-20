Biden's approval rating remains near all-time low

By Bronson Winslow

Daily Caller News Foundation

Amidst multiple claims that President Joe Biden mishandled classified documents, his approval rating dropped to one of its lowest points since he first took office, according to a recent poll.

Of 1,035 respondents, only 40% approved of Biden’s performance as president, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll released Thursday. Over the last month, multiple classified documents have been found in various places occupied by Biden, and on Jan. 12 five additional pages of classified documents were discovered in Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home.

Biden’s highest approval rating was 59% in March of 2021, according to Reuters. His lowest approval rating was 36% between May and June of 2022.

Alongside Biden’s approval rating dropping, only 20% of respondents said they approved of U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, according to the poll. Furthermore, just 35% of respondents said they had a favorable view of the House of Representatives, and only 38% said they had a positive view of the U.S. Senate.

Biden, 80, is expected to announce his candidacy for another term as president as soon as next month, sources told Reuters.

The poll, conducted between Jan. 13 and 15, has a margin of error of 3%.