Did Biden's policies trigger the Russia-Ukraine war?

According to a US News article, only hours after being sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 2021, Joe Biden signed over a dozen executive orders reversing much of President Trump's work, from border security to revoking permits for the Keystone XL pipeline (a decision recently deemed disastrous). This was just the beginning.

By February 2021, after being in office only a month, the economic impact of Biden's plans were being evaluated, and it was said, "Biden's program is indistinguishable from Obama's," which was "such a colossal failure," and "Biden's program will fail even more catastrophically."

So, when you are an old school politician, what is the solution when your crazed economic plans are failing miserably? Why, war is the answer, of course. Don't you know that "war is good for the economy"? As demented as this might sound, one of the names of this idea is "the broken window fallacy." "The broken window fallacy" states that to boost the economy, you go throughout the neighborhood and break all the windows, resulting in a lot of economic activity with repair people, purchasing of materials, getting raw materials, hauling supplies, etc., and so the fallacy goes. Ultimately, a vast amount of resources are spent to bring you back to where you started, ignoring that these resources could have been used for the betterment of society and forgetting all the problems that were caused.

So, let's see, Biden orchestrated numerous disastrous economic initiatives in January of 2021. In February of 2021 Biden's plans are already causing bleak prospects for the American economy. So what happened in March of 2021? a killer with no soul." Putin had been peaceful for four years. Biden was railing and ranting concerning the 2020 elections, stating if it were found that Putin boosted the reelection chances of President Trump, the Russian leader would "pay the price."

Whether the 2020 election was clean or not, could someone tell Joe that the final numbers indicate he obtained more votes than any candidate in U.S. history, making him the winner, and remind Joe that he was sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 2021? Why would Biden be calling another world leader "a killer with no soul" and threaten him that he would "pay the price" concerning an election Biden won? Biden's words caused Russia to recall its Washington ambassador, and the U.S. recalled its Russian ambassador too. Great job on world peace, Joe, after being in office for only two months.

Oh, I forgot something else in our timeline. In January 2021, President Zelensky of Ukraine appealed to Biden to let Ukraine join NATO and by February Ukraine's government had frozen the assets of Russian sympathizer Viktor Medvedchuk, who is also a personal friend of Putin.

History teaches us of the "Zimmermann Telegram" sent in January of 1917 by the German foreign secretary to the German minister in Mexico. This note revealed a plan to form an alliance with Mexico, promising Mexico her lost territories of Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. With this threat at our doorstep, the note became one of the factors leading the U.S. to declare war against Germany five weeks later.

So let's see what happened just in the first three months of Biden's administration. 1) Ukraine appealed for membership in NATO, 2) Biden executes doomed economic policies, and 3) Biden calls Putin "a killer with no soul," promising that Putin would "pay the price" for an election Joe won, causing the recall of U.S. and Russian ambassadors.

What do you think Putin would do next with a perceived threat on his doorstep? He is going to flex his muscles. So, in the spring of 2021 Russia began massing troops near Ukraine's borders in what it said was training exercises. While "fruitless" summer meetings occurred, by November 2021 satellite images showed somewhere around 100,000 Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. On Dec. 17, 2021, Russia presented security demands, including that NATO pull back troops and weapons from Eastern Europe and bar Ukraine from ever joining the alliance.

Dec. 30, 2021, Putin reached out and requested a call with Biden. During the call Putin asked for "legally-binding guarantees" that "the 30-member NATO alliance" would "not expand further eastwards and that certain offensive weapons would not be deployed to Ukraine or other neighboring countries." It was stated, "Washington regards many of his [Putin's] demands, including restrictions on NATO expansion, as non-starters." So Putin's requests were again rejected. Not trying to negotiate with a world leader of a nuclear power who will probably be around at least until 2036 is probably not a good idea.

What was happening on the home front as we entered January of 2022? A report was published by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office stating Biden had badly "bungled" the American economy in 2021. Everything from Biden's "$5 trillion Build Back Better socialist spending bill including new tax hikes" to fueling "the highest inflation in 40 years." So the president was facing a failing U.S. economy due to his reckless spending and nonsensical policies.

Again, what would an old school politician do at this moment? Well, on Jan. 24, 2022, NATO forces were put on standby, and Eastern Europe was reinforced with more ships and fighter jets. This was followed on Jan. 26 with Washington issuing a response to Russia's security demands by "repeating a commitment to NATO's 'open-door' policy. Two days later Russia says its demands were not addressed."

Well, February was filled with tit for tat between NATO and Russia until Feb. 24 when Putin authorized a "special military operation" and the war in Ukraine commenced.

Pope Francis commented concerning the Russia-Ukraine war, saying, "We do not see the whole drama unfolding behind this war, which was, perhaps, somehow either provoked or not prevented." The pope recalled a conversation with a head of state who expressed concerns about NATO. When asked why, this head of state said, "They are barking at the gates of Russia. They don't understand that the Russians are imperial and can't have any foreign power getting close to them."

On March 18, 2022, Chinese President Xi and Biden had a conference, and Xi stated that "conflict and confrontation are not in anyone's interest." The next day, March 19, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng blamed NATO for the war.

So is Biden a "window breaker" who might think that "war is good for the economy," especially after he so badly "bungled" the U.S. economy, driving inflation to a 40-year high? Let's let Joe answer that for himself. Speaking in Troy, Alabama, in May of 2022 praising weapons makers, Biden stated, "Being the arsenal of democracy also means good paying jobs for American workers."

Maybe Joe, like Obama, will win the Nobel Peace Prize.

