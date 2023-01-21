A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden's State Department bans Times New Roman font. Really

Says popular style excludes the visually impaired

Published January 21, 2023 at 10:43am
(PJ MEDIA) – On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued an order banning the use of Times New Roman font in all State Department communications.

Why is Times New Roman, which was created in 1932, suddenly so problematic? If you guessed it was because the Biden administration determined the font was racist, I wouldn’t blame you for thinking so. Given recent developments, it seemed inevitable that someone would declare that all serif fonts are tools of white supremacy. But, believe it or not, for once, the decision actually had to do with something entirely different.

The State Department is ditching Times New Roman out of a desire to be more “inclusive” to “employees who are visually impaired or have other difficulties reading,” according to the Washington Post. The paper received a copy of the department-wide memo, which was cringingly titled “The Times (New Roman) are a-Changin.”

Read the full story ›

