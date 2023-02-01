Big Tech goes full Big Brother to bury explosive video exposing Pfizer

The most widely viewed and explosive video in Project Veritas' history of undercover "sting" reporting is so popular that it has drawn Big Tech censorship despite being virtually ignored by the mainstream media.

A new whistleblower leak to PV shows exactly how YouTube, owned by Google, restricted the ability of people to see the undercover videos — using the claim of "COVID vaccine misinformation."

Last week, Project Veritas exposed a Pfizer executive, Jordon Trishton Walker, who revealed in a secretly taped video conversation that his corporation was exploring intentionally creating mutations of the COVID virus to "preemptively develop new vaccines."

BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines "Don't tell anyone this...There is a risk...have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something...the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."#DirectedEvolution pic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

TRENDING: Man dies after being crushed by machine designed to prevent public urination

Walker indicated Covid "is going to be a cash cow for us" and said, "Don't tell anyone this. ...There is a risk ... have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something ... the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."

That undercover video has been viewed some 30 million times in less than a week, according to Project Veritas, despite being ignored outside of Fox News and conservative media outlets.

Walker, who thought he was on a homosexual date with the man who turned out to be a Project Veritas undercover journalist, later physically attacked PV founder James O’Keefe after O’Keefe confronted him in an eatery, with videotape rolling, about the original sting video:

SHOCKING: @Pfizer Director Physically Assaults @JamesOKeefeIII & Veritas Staff; Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings About “Mutating” Covid Virus; NYPD RESPONDS! “I’m just someone who’s working in a company that’s trying to literally help the public.” “You fu*ked up!” pic.twitter.com/83OWqlKd4t — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

Will people die because of Big Tech censorship of truthful health information? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (18 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A leaked YouTube memo, like the "Twitter files" made possible by Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter, gives a rare glimpse into the inner workings of a giant social-media corporation and how it goes about blocking access to conservative content. It also shows that establishment COVID narratives remain a useful tool for Big Tech censors.

The Jan. 27 memo, titled "URGENT GUIDANCE: Project Veritas video on the Pfizer vaccine," claims that the full PV video "violates the [Youtube] COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation policy for making a categorical claim that COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective, and should therefore be removed...."

It then gives the offending quote by O'Keefe commenting in the original PV video on his undercover reporter's findings (emphasis theirs): "Our undercover journalist asked Walker how Pfizer is handling the fact that their COVID vaccines are ineffective against virus variants. What he said is disturbing; listen to this." The memo directs all uploaded videos containing that "timestamp" to be taken down.

Under the heading, "WHY:" the YouTube memo states, "It is important that we remove violative reuploads of this content as it spreads harmful misinformation about approved vaccines against COVID-19."

Under "WHO:" it states, "All agents working Medical Misinfo Queues."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

At press time, Project Veritas' Twitter page records 47.3 millions views of the tweet containing the original undercover video of the Pfizer executive:

BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines "Don't tell anyone this...There is a risk...have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something...the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."#DirectedEvolution pic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

To answer claims that it had misrepresented Walker's credentials and his standing as a top executive at Pfizer, O'Keefe tweeted out internal documentation of Walker's role at the company: "We’ve obtained internal Pfizer docs verifying Jordan Walker as Pfizer Director, Research & Development Strategic Operations Graduated Yale 2013 Doctor Med at U of Texas Southwestern medical school. His supervisor reports to Mikael Dolsten who reports to Albert Bourla, CEO."

Meanwhile, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, on his show Friday, asked the question: why did it take Pfizer two whole days to comment on the original PV video? His answer: "Because nobody in the media has called them, and they know they control the media because they spend millions and millions and millions advertising with these same news networks, including CNN."

Interestingly, some conservatives have criticized other Fox News hosts who, unlike Carlson, have downplayed or ignored the Project Veritas story.

When Pfizer did finally respond to O'Keefe's undercover report, waiting until 8:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27 to do so, it issued a technical-sounding explanation that still admitted to engineering mutations of the virus:

"With a naturally evolving virus, it is important to routinely assess the activity of an antiviral. Most of this work is conducted using computer simulations or mutations of the main protease–a non-infectious part of the virus. In a limited number of cases when a full virus does not contain any known gain of function mutations, such virus may be engineered to enable the assessment of antiviral activity in cells."

After YouTube was roundly criticized for blocking O'Keefe's video, Rumble boasted that it will always be available on its platform. Below is the original undercover video, courtesy Post Millennial's Rumble page:

PV founder O'Keefe says his non-profit organization would not have such a huge following were it not for the corporate-influenced bias in subservient liberal media: "For those who don’t like the video having 30 mil views Ask yourself: Why does Project Veritas even have a mission If YouTube weren’t taking down our video, and large multinational corps weren’t telling journalists not to cover stories, there wouldn’t be a need for people like me."

For those who don’t like the video having 30 mil views

Ask yourself: Why does Project Veritas even have a mission If YouTube weren’t taking down our video, and large multinational corps weren’t telling journalists not to cover stories, there wouldn’t be a need for people like me — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 31, 2023

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].