Blue-state lawmaker proposes bill allowing 12-year-olds to get vaccine without parental consent

A Connecticut state representative introduced legislation Tuesday that would allow children as young as 12 years old to receive a vaccine without parental consent.

Connecticut Rep. Kevin Ryan introduced Bill No. 5480 Tuesday calling for children to be able to receive a vaccination of any kind without parental consent. Ryan has been an advocate for the COVID-19 vaccine in the past according to posts on his official social media.

“Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives in the General Assembly convened: That the general statutes be amended to allow a child twelve years of age or older to receive a vaccination with the consent of such child’s parent or guardian,” the bill read.

Ryan told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the bill represented an “important concern for his constituent[s].”

“As their representative, it’s my duty to express their requests and ensure their concerns have been taken seriously, especially on a health care issue,” Ryan explained. “It will be up to the Public Health Committee to decide the merits of this legislation.”

Currently, Connecticut law requires parents to give verbal or written consent before their child obtains a vaccine, according to Kaiser Family Foundation. Ryan’s legislation comes not long after the Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced that it had found a potential link between the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and an increased risk of stroke for individuals over age 65.

In October 2022, a CDC panel also added the COVID-19 vaccine to the immunization routine for children. The vote by the advisory panel was unanimous, while the addition of the vaccine does not mandate the shot for children, states tend to follow the recommendations of the CDC when deciding which vaccines are required to attend public schools.

The CDC did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.