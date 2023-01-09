A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
This building named 'ugliest in the world' by social-media users

Israeli apartments constructed in 1970s resembles Soviet-style construction

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 8, 2023 at 7:45pm
The ugliest building in the world, according to Reddit users in January 2023. (Video screenshot)

(YNET NEWS) -- A building in Bat Yam, a southern suburbs of Tel Aviv, was named the "ugliest building in the world" on the social network Reddit.

The question of the high cost of housing in Israel has been in the news for several months. However it was an unusual piece of news that sparked debate in the real estate sector over the weekend.

This 12-storey residential building was built in the 1970s, and overlooks a large shopping complex located on the lower floors which includes, among other things, an event hall, shops and parking.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







