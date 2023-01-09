This building named 'ugliest in the world' by social-media users

(YNET NEWS) -- A building in Bat Yam, a southern suburbs of Tel Aviv, was named the "ugliest building in the world" on the social network Reddit.

The question of the high cost of housing in Israel has been in the news for several months. However it was an unusual piece of news that sparked debate in the real estate sector over the weekend.

This 12-storey residential building was built in the 1970s, and overlooks a large shopping complex located on the lower floors which includes, among other things, an event hall, shops and parking.

